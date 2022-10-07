Hong Kong To Offer 500,000 Free Flights In A Bid To Restore Pre-Pandemic Level Tourism

Hong Kong was known during the height of the pandemic to have some of the toughest quarantine and COVID-19 restrictions.

Now, just days after dropping its longstanding mandatory hotel quarantine requirement, Hong Kong has announced a bold plan to offer free flights in hopes of restoring tourism.

The concept of offering free flights was initially announced two years ago. It was confirmed to CNN by a spokesperson from the Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK), who said that the 500,000 tickets worth around $254.8 million would go to global visitors and residents.

"Back in 2020, Airport Authority Hong Kong purchased around 500,000 air tickets in advance from the territory's home-based airlines as part of a relief package to support the aviation industry," says the spokesperson.

"The purchase serves the purpose of injecting liquidity into the airlines up front, while the tickets will be given away to global visitors and Hong Kong residents in the market recovery campaign."

Now, the time has come when Hong Kong can safely welcome tourists back.

The city's major airline, Cathay Pacific, has set up a virtual "waiting room" to access its website to book tickets.

However, tourists are warned that whilst hotel quarantine may be abolished, visitors to Hong Kong still face various rules and restrictions before and after arriving.

Incoming international travellers must submit a pre-flight vaccination certificate, as well as a negative PCR test and rapid antigen test, before entering.

Visitors must undergo a three-day self-monitoring period upon arriving - which forbids tourists from eating in restaurants or visiting bars.

Visitors must also complete PCR tests on days 2, 4 and 6 after arrival and a rapid antigen test every day for seven days.