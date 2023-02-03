The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Hong Kong Is Giving Away 500,000 Free Flights In A Bid To Boost Tourism

Hong Kong Is Giving Away 500,000 Free Flights In A Bid To Boost Tourism

Hong Kong has launched its “Hello Hong Kong” campaign, giving away 500,000 airline tickets in order to boost tourism in the region.

Hong Kong leader John Lee has stated that this new campaign is “probably the world’s biggest welcome ever”.

“Hong Kong is now seamlessly connected to the mainland of China and the whole international world, and there will be no isolation, no quarantine.”

With the strict COVID restrictions easing in recent months, the city is hoping to bounce back from a rough three years.

Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong Express and Hong Kong Airlines will all receive free flight tickets that will be distributed to overseas visitors for six months from March 1.

Most plane tickets will be distributed through various promotional activities, “buy one, get one free” promotions, games and lucky draws.

They will be distributed in phases, with Southeast Asian markets set to be the first to receive the tickets.

Last October, the executive director of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, Dane Cheng, told the BBC that free flights were brought on to support airlines during the pandemic.

In 2019, Hong Kong welcomed 56 million visitors.

Strict COVID restrictions have prevented tourists from visiting the city, resulting in the city’s GDP falling 3.5% from 2021, according to the government’s provisional data.

The Wild Plan For Cruise Ships Being Used To Fix Australia's Housing Crisis
NEXT STORY

The Wild Plan For Cruise Ships Being Used To Fix Australia's Housing Crisis

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Wild Plan For Cruise Ships Being Used To Fix Australia's Housing Crisis

The Wild Plan For Cruise Ships Being Used To Fix Australia's Housing Crisis

Cruise ships took quite the knock during Covid; with the virus spreading on the boats like wildfire, the interest in stepping aboard a floating petri dish dipped dramatically.
Singapore Man Files Lawsuit After Being Put In The Friendzone

Singapore Man Files Lawsuit After Being Put In The Friendzone

Have you ever been rejected so badly that you decided to sue someone? Well, one man in Singapore has done just that.
Hundreds Of Queenslanders Lose Driver's Licence For Failing To Pay Outstanding Dog Registration Fees

Hundreds Of Queenslanders Lose Driver's Licence For Failing To Pay Outstanding Dog Registration Fees

It’s not just bad driving that can cost you your licence; it’s also your pets!
South Australia Is Attempting To Steal The New Years Test From Sydney

South Australia Is Attempting To Steal The New Years Test From Sydney

The South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) have appeared to make a play to steal the New Years test away from the SCG.
Sydney Named 10th Most Instagrammable City In The World

Sydney Named 10th Most Instagrammable City In The World

Beating out the likes of Tokyo and the Maldives, Sydney has landed in the top 10 for most Instagrammable cities in the world.