Hong Kong Is Giving Away 500,000 Free Flights In A Bid To Boost Tourism

Hong Kong leader John Lee has stated that this new campaign is “probably the world’s biggest welcome ever”.

“Hong Kong is now seamlessly connected to the mainland of China and the whole international world, and there will be no isolation, no quarantine.”

With the strict COVID restrictions easing in recent months, the city is hoping to bounce back from a rough three years.

Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong Express and Hong Kong Airlines will all receive free flight tickets that will be distributed to overseas visitors for six months from March 1.

Most plane tickets will be distributed through various promotional activities, “buy one, get one free” promotions, games and lucky draws.

They will be distributed in phases, with Southeast Asian markets set to be the first to receive the tickets.

Last October, the executive director of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, Dane Cheng, told the BBC that free flights were brought on to support airlines during the pandemic.

In 2019, Hong Kong welcomed 56 million visitors.

Strict COVID restrictions have prevented tourists from visiting the city, resulting in the city’s GDP falling 3.5% from 2021, according to the government’s provisional data.