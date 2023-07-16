Hong Kong Health Chief Tells Locals To 'Stare' At People Smoking To Discourage Them From Lighting Up

Under current rules in Hong Kong, smoking is banned in front of restaurants, in indoor public spaces, at workplaces and at some outdoor public spaces.

Health secretary Lo Chung-mau said police could not be expected to arrest those smoking in banned places, and instead locals should stare at them.

"When the members of the public see people smoking in non-smoking areas, even if no law enforcement officers can show up immediately, we can stare at the smokers,” Professor Lo said.

He said that by the time police arrived at the scene, most people had already finished smoking and it was too late to arrest them, and instead not smoking should be seen the same as etiquette for waiting for a bus.

"No one will say it requires the law to compel people to queue.” he said.

“Our society is able to create a culture where people will comply with this rule of queuing when waiting for buses. I hope the whole of society can build a non-smoking culture."