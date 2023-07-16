The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Hong Kong Health Chief Tells Locals To 'Stare' At People Smoking To Discourage Them From Lighting Up

Hong Kong Health Chief Tells Locals To 'Stare' At People Smoking To Discourage Them From Lighting Up

The Hong Kong health secretary has told locals to stare at smokers who have lit up in areas where it’s banned.

Under current rules in Hong Kong, smoking is banned in front of restaurants, in indoor public spaces, at workplaces and at some outdoor public spaces.

Health secretary Lo Chung-mau said police could not be expected to arrest those smoking in banned places, and instead locals should stare at them.

 "When the members of the public see people smoking in non-smoking areas, even if no law enforcement officers can show up immediately, we can stare at the smokers,” Professor Lo said.

He said that by the time police arrived at the scene, most people had already finished smoking and it was too late to arrest them, and instead not smoking should be seen the same as etiquette for waiting for a bus.

"No one will say it requires the law to compel people to queue.” he said.

“Our society is able to create a culture where people will comply with this rule of queuing when waiting for buses. I hope the whole of society can build a non-smoking culture."

Record-Breaking Temperatures Scorch The U.S. And Europe
NEXT STORY

Record-Breaking Temperatures Scorch The U.S. And Europe

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Record-Breaking Temperatures Scorch The U.S. And Europe

    Record-Breaking Temperatures Scorch The U.S. And Europe

    Large parts of the world are currently sweltering under record-breaking temperatures, while parts of South-East Asia have seen deadly flash flooding.
    Cameron Caldwell Wins Fadden By-Election

    Cameron Caldwell Wins Fadden By-Election

    The Liberal party has held on to the seat of Queensland electorate of Fadden in a by-election.
    Woman’s Rejection Of An Ice-Cream Date Sparks Debate On What Is Considered Bare Minimum

    Woman’s Rejection Of An Ice-Cream Date Sparks Debate On What Is Considered Bare Minimum

    A shared screenshot between two daters has started an online debate as to what is acceptable for a first date when it was revealed the woman shot down the man's offer of meeting up for ice cream.
    James Cameron Shuts Down 'Offensive Rumours' That He Is Working On Titan Sub Film

    James Cameron Shuts Down 'Offensive Rumours' That He Is Working On Titan Sub Film

    An ‘insider’ has alleged that Titanic director, James Cameron, has been in talks with a major streaming network to create a drama series on the doomed Titan submersible that took the lives of five people.
    Prince George Will Reportedly Not Be Expected To Follow In Royal Tradition And Join The Armed Forces

    Prince George Will Reportedly Not Be Expected To Follow In Royal Tradition And Join The Armed Forces

    Prince George will not be expected to join the Armed Forces, breaking centuries of royal tradition.