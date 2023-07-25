Homeowner Makes Fake Speed Camera To Stop People Hooning In His Area

The real genius here, though, is that the fake camera is actually a community library in disguise.

The little library is stocked with books such as "New Driver's Guide to Things to Not Crash Into," "How to Drive Safely: 49 Expert Tips, Tricks, and Advice for New, Teen Drivers," and "The Original Roadkill Cookbook."

Unfortunately, the library was not long for this world, with local law enforcement stepping in and ordering it be removed.

Community libraries such as these aren't entirely uncommon, but the sass level from these residents to make it look just like a speed camera is off the charts.

It's got me thinking I should install a library that looks like a bin at my park and fill it with books about picking up your dog's poop.