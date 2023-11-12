Homeowner Discovers Frightening Black Growth Underneath Floorboards

Hannah Sycamore shared photos of what appeared to be giant black spiderwebs underneath the floorboards of her home, captioning the post, “Any ideas what this is?”

Many Facebook users took to the comments to share their theories as to what it could be, while others joked about the black gunk.

The black, spindly growth was compared to Marvel anti-hero, Venom, and the Upside-Down in Stranger Things.

Some users suggested that it was “Mycelium”, “slime mould” or “tree roots of some sort,” while others were “genuinely terrified.”

An expert from the Brisbane state herbarium told Yahoo News that it “certainly doesn’t look like traditional mould.”

"The only thing I know that looks remotely like that are the rhizomorphs of Armillaria (honey fungi), but that doesn't make a lot of sense.”

Professor in Plant Pathology at the University of Queensland, Elizabeth Aitken, told Yahoo News that “it certainly looks like the rhizomorphs of a wood rot fungus".

"Whether this is the dry rot fungus or something else they would need to take samples or ask a timber specialist.”