Home Alone Star Macaulay Culkin To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin is set to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Culkin first shot to fame as Kevin McCallister in the Christmas movie classic, Home Alone.

The 43-year-old actor will become the 2,765th recipient of a star, according to a press release.

His Home Alone on-screen mum, Catherine O’Hara, will be speaking at the event alongside Orange Is The New Black actor, Natasha Lyonne.

Fans will be able to stream the event at walkoffame.com on Friday, December 1.

Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Ana Martinez, said of the actor: “Macaulay Culkin has been a staple in pop culture for decades.”

“He has an extensive trajectory of work but his movie, “Home Alone” is one of the most beloved holiday movies known the world over. How fitting that Catherine O’Hara who played Macaulay’s mother in the film is reuniting with her movie son and will be speaking at the ceremony!”

