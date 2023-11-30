The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Home Alone Revealed As The Most Rewatched Christmas Movie

Home Alone Revealed As The Most Rewatched Christmas Movie

A new poll has revealed that over 30 years after its release, Home Alone is still the go-to holiday film, ahead of beloved classics like National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and A Christmas Story.

The Yahoo/YouGov poll invited participants to select their regularly rewatched festive favourites, with 34 per cent of people frequently replaying Home Alone, with A Christmas Story closely following at 33 per cent and A Charlie Brown Christmas rounding out the top 3 with 32 per cent.

Other yuletide titles mentioned included Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, 29%; Elf, 26% and Christmas Vacation, 25%. 

It's a Wonderful Life and The Santa Clause both came in at 24%, with Miracle on 34th Street at 21% and the ever-controversial pick, Die Hard, closing out the list at 14%. 

Pamela Rutledge, director of the independent Media Psychology Research Center, told Yahoo Entertainment that Christmas movies remain popular for years on end because they trigger an emotional response and flood us with nostalgia.

"They let us tap into emotions," Rutledge explained.

"Whether we're laughing, crying or going 'awwww,' they allow us to experience the emotions associated with social validation, the power of connection, compassion and empathy."

Rutledge went on to say that the emotional connection to the film can be exacerbated as they become a part of our own holiday traditions.

"Holiday movies tap into tradition... triggering nostalgia for 'the good old days' when things seemed simpler, kinder and slower," Rutledge said. “[The holiday favorites] become annual rituals, signifying the holiday season as much as Christmas carols."

Lavish $89 Million Wedding Dubbed ‘Wedding Of The Century’
NEXT STORY

Lavish $89 Million Wedding Dubbed ‘Wedding Of The Century’

Advertisement

Related Articles

Lavish $89 Million Wedding Dubbed ‘Wedding Of The Century’

Lavish $89 Million Wedding Dubbed ‘Wedding Of The Century’

An extravagant five-day affair in Paris has been called the ‘wedding of the century’, with highlights including an overnight stay for guests at the Palace of Versailles, a private Maroon 5 concert and a custom Dior dress.
Unique Ford Falcon Found Under Brisbane House Sells For $230,000

Unique Ford Falcon Found Under Brisbane House Sells For $230,000

An XY Falcon GT that sat unmoved under a Queensland home since 1975 was full of dust, but that didn’t stop interest in the car coming from right around the country.
New Zealand Schools Ban Crocs As They’re Causing Issues Between Students

New Zealand Schools Ban Crocs As They’re Causing Issues Between Students

Schools in New Zealand have banned students from wearing Crocs and Jibbitz accessories because they’ve been causing “issues” among students.
Southeast Australia Braces To Be Lashed By More Wild Weather, With Flash Flood Warnings In Place

Southeast Australia Braces To Be Lashed By More Wild Weather, With Flash Flood Warnings In Place

Southeast Australia is bracing for more wild weather after being lashed by storms on Wednesday.
McDonald’s Launch Adult Happy Meals Featuring 90s-Inspired Toys

McDonald’s Launch Adult Happy Meals Featuring 90s-Inspired Toys

McDonald’s has announced their upcoming limited edition adult boxes will bring back the beloved “McNugget Buddies” toys that were cherished by kids in the 80s and 90s.