Home Alone Revealed As The Most Rewatched Christmas Movie

The Yahoo/YouGov poll invited participants to select their regularly rewatched festive favourites, with 34 per cent of people frequently replaying Home Alone, with A Christmas Story closely following at 33 per cent and A Charlie Brown Christmas rounding out the top 3 with 32 per cent.

Other yuletide titles mentioned included Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, 29%; Elf, 26% and Christmas Vacation, 25%.

It's a Wonderful Life and The Santa Clause both came in at 24%, with Miracle on 34th Street at 21% and the ever-controversial pick, Die Hard, closing out the list at 14%.

Pamela Rutledge, director of the independent Media Psychology Research Center, told Yahoo Entertainment that Christmas movies remain popular for years on end because they trigger an emotional response and flood us with nostalgia.

"They let us tap into emotions," Rutledge explained.

"Whether we're laughing, crying or going 'awwww,' they allow us to experience the emotions associated with social validation, the power of connection, compassion and empathy."

Rutledge went on to say that the emotional connection to the film can be exacerbated as they become a part of our own holiday traditions.

"Holiday movies tap into tradition... triggering nostalgia for 'the good old days' when things seemed simpler, kinder and slower," Rutledge said. “[The holiday favorites] become annual rituals, signifying the holiday season as much as Christmas carols."