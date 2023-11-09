Hollywood Actors Strike Ends After 118 Days After Tentative Deal Reached

The strike will officially be suspended, and all picket locations will close at 12.01 a.m. local time on November 9.

The tentative agreement effectively ends Hollywood's longest actors' strike, with performers walking off the job in July in demand of salary increases, residual payments from streaming services and protections from artificial intelligence replications.

"In a contract valued at over one billion dollars, we have achieved a deal of extraordinary scope that includes "above-pattern" minimum compensation increases, unprecedented provisions for consent and compensation that will protect members from the threat of AI, and for the first time establishes a streaming participation bonus." the union said in a statement.

The statement goes on to say the agreement will also raise pension and health caps and increase compensation for background performers.

"We have arrived at a contract that will enable SAG-AFTRA members from every category to build sustainable careers. Many thousands of performers now and into the future will benefit from this work."

The details of the preliminary deal with AMPTP, who represents studios and production companies like Disney, Netflix and Paramount, will be revealed if the contract is ratified by union members.

The strike has cost the Californian economy $US6.5 billion and left many performers facing financial hardship.