Hollywood Actors And Studios Set To Resume Contract Talks Next Week

Contract talks that could end Hollywood's writers strike are set to resume next week, studios say.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the industry's studios, streaming services and production companies in union negotiations, on Thursday said in a statement that they had reached out to the Writers Guild of America on Wednesday and the two sides agreed to resume negotiations next week.

Leaders are still working out the details, the statement said, and no further specifics were provided.

"Every member company of the AMPTP is committed and eager to reach a fair deal, and to working together with the WGA to end the strike," the statement said.

Writers' representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

There are no talks yet planned to settle the actors strike.

Writers have been on strike for four-and-a-half months over issues including pay, job security and regulating the use of artificial intelligence.

A previous attempt to restart talks fell flat. The two sides had a handful of meetings in mid-August, including one that included the heads of Disney, Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery.

But writers said that after exchanging contract proposals, "they were met with a lecture about how good their single and only counteroffer was," and the talks trailed off.

