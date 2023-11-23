The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Hollywood Actor Jamie Foxx Accused Of Sexual Assault

Hollywood Actor Jamie Foxx Accused Of Sexual Assault

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx has been accused of sexual assault while at a New York rooftop lounge eight years ago.

The lawsuit, filed at the New York Supreme Court on Wednesday, alleges in the summer of 2015, Foxx made comments such as "Wow, you have that supermodel body" while at Catch NYC and rooftop, before later grabbing the woman by the arm and pulling her to the "secluded" back of the rooftop.

It is here where it is alleged there was "heinous touching and sexual assault" which has resulted in "severe emotional distress and anxiety" as well as post-traumatic stress disorder for the woman.

The lawsuit alleges Oscar winner Foxx - real name Eric Bishop - was "operating through his position as a well-known celebrity".

The woman, identified only as Jane Doe in court documents, is also suing Catch NYC and rooftop and it's owner Mark Birnbaum, alleging they were "negligent" and "failed to use reasonable care to prevent the acts described" in the lawsuit.

A representative for Foxx has been contacted for comment.

Vegan Groom Bans Meat For Wedding Guests & Bride Considers Cancelling
NEXT STORY

Vegan Groom Bans Meat For Wedding Guests & Bride Considers Cancelling

Advertisement

Related Articles

Vegan Groom Bans Meat For Wedding Guests & Bride Considers Cancelling

Vegan Groom Bans Meat For Wedding Guests & Bride Considers Cancelling

A bride is considering calling off her wedding after her vegan fiancé announced he'll be banning all meat products from the reception.
Toy Story 5 Likely On The Way As Disney Contacts Tim Allen About Playing Buzz Again

Toy Story 5 Likely On The Way As Disney Contacts Tim Allen About Playing Buzz Again

Tim Allen has revealed that Disney has reached out to him and Tom Hanks about reprising their beloved characters, Buzz and Woody, in Toy Story 5.
Poll Reveals We Hate The Words' Amazeballs' and 'Lolz' More Than Most

Poll Reveals We Hate The Words' Amazeballs' and 'Lolz' More Than Most

Let's talk about those annoying words we all hate that somehow creep into our vocabulary. Oh I do love a hate list, this is going to be amazeballs!
Buckingham Palace Tourists Treated To Gangnam Style Played By Guards

Buckingham Palace Tourists Treated To Gangnam Style Played By Guards

Tourists outside Buckingham Palace were treated to an unexpected changing of the guard, with the band of coldstream guards playing K-Pop hits Gangnam Style and Ddu-Du Ddu-Du by Blackpink in honour of the visiting President.
Royal Australian Mint Releases Coin To Commemorate Queen Elizabeth II, And The Price Has Already Skyrocketed

Royal Australian Mint Releases Coin To Commemorate Queen Elizabeth II, And The Price Has Already Skyrocketed

The Royal Australian Mint has released a 50c coin to commemorate the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II.