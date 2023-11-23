Hollywood Actor Jamie Foxx Accused Of Sexual Assault

The lawsuit, filed at the New York Supreme Court on Wednesday, alleges in the summer of 2015, Foxx made comments such as "Wow, you have that supermodel body" while at Catch NYC and rooftop, before later grabbing the woman by the arm and pulling her to the "secluded" back of the rooftop.

It is here where it is alleged there was "heinous touching and sexual assault" which has resulted in "severe emotional distress and anxiety" as well as post-traumatic stress disorder for the woman.

The lawsuit alleges Oscar winner Foxx - real name Eric Bishop - was "operating through his position as a well-known celebrity".

The woman, identified only as Jane Doe in court documents, is also suing Catch NYC and rooftop and it's owner Mark Birnbaum, alleging they were "negligent" and "failed to use reasonable care to prevent the acts described" in the lawsuit.

A representative for Foxx has been contacted for comment.