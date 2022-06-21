The Project

Hollywood Actor Ben Stiller Meets With Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, Declares Him A 'Hero'

Hollywood actor and director Ben Stiller has met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

Stiller was visiting Ukraine as part of the UNHCR Goodwill movement, for which he is an ambassador.

According to the Ukraine leader's official website, he met with Zelensky after touring occupied settlements in the Kyiv region.

In a video on Twitter, Stiller and Zelensky greeted one another warmly before discussing the plight of refugees.

Stiller, at one point, is seen saying, ‘You’re my hero’ to Zelensky.

“It’s one thing to see this destruction on TV or on social networks. Another thing is to see it all with your own eyes. That’s a lot more shocking,” Stiller told Zelensky. “What you saw in Irpin is definitely dreadful. But it is even worse to just imagine what is happening in the settlements that are still under temporary occupation in the east,” Zelensky said in response.

