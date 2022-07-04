Historic Night Awaits As Four Aussies Eye Off Wimbledon Quarters

Ajla Tomljanović, Nick Kyrgios, Alex De Minaur, and Jason Kubler all face a tough night ahead but could see Australia have four Wimbledon quarter-finalists for the first time since the days of 'rocket' Rod Laver in 1974.

In a game where Kyrgios would likely have to beat himself, the Canberran goes into his match as the clear favourite against American Brandon Nakashima.

19th seed De Minaur will go up against unseeded Cristian Garin, with the Aussie yet to drop a set against the Chilean, their most recent clash two weeks ago.

A win for both Kyrgios and De Minaur will see the pair face off in a potential all-Australian blockbuster quarter-final.

But Kyrgios is focusing on his more immediate opponent.

"Nakashima won (his third-round match) easily in straight sets. To do that at Wimbledon on grass is not easy. He's obviously playing well. I'm not looking past that," he said

Aussie qualifier Jason Kubler is still defying all odds and will continue his fairy tale campaign tonight against American and 11th seed Taylor Fritz, in what will be his toughest opponent yet.

Kuber is chasing his 20th win from 22 matches, a remarkable stretch of form for the 29-year-old.

Tomljanović is also in some remarkable form, with her only loss in her past 8 matches at Wimbledon coming against Ash Barty in last year's quarters.

Tomljanović will face Frenchwoman Alize Cornet, who incredibly knocked out world No.1 Iga Świątek.

The tantalising reality of all four Aussies winning and making it to a Wimbledon quarter-final is well worth staying up late for.