The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Historic Night Awaits As Four Aussies Eye Off Wimbledon Quarters

Historic Night Awaits As Four Aussies Eye Off Wimbledon Quarters

A potentially historic night of tennis could be upon us as four Aussies eye off quarter-finals appearances.

Ajla Tomljanović, Nick Kyrgios, Alex De Minaur, and Jason Kubler all face a tough night ahead but could see Australia have four Wimbledon quarter-finalists for the first time since the days of 'rocket' Rod Laver in 1974.  

  

In a game where Kyrgios would likely have to beat himself, the Canberran goes into his match as the clear favourite against American Brandon Nakashima.  

  

19th seed De Minaur will go up against unseeded Cristian Garin, with the Aussie yet to drop a set against the Chilean, their most recent clash two weeks ago.  

  

A win for both Kyrgios and De Minaur will see the pair face off in a potential all-Australian blockbuster quarter-final.  

  

But Kyrgios is focusing on his more immediate opponent.  

  

"Nakashima won (his third-round match) easily in straight sets. To do that at Wimbledon on grass is not easy. He's obviously playing well. I'm not looking past that," he said  

  

Aussie qualifier Jason Kubler is still defying all odds and will continue his fairy tale campaign tonight against American and 11th seed Taylor Fritz, in what will be his toughest opponent yet.  

  

Kuber is chasing his 20th win from 22 matches, a remarkable stretch of form for the 29-year-old.  

  

Tomljanović is also in some remarkable form, with her only loss in her past 8 matches at Wimbledon coming against Ash Barty in last year's quarters.  

  

Tomljanović will face Frenchwoman Alize Cornet, who incredibly knocked out world No.1 Iga Świątek.  

  

The tantalising reality of all four Aussies winning and making it to a Wimbledon quarter-final is well worth staying up late for. 

Some Cinemas Are Banning Teens In Suits From The Minions Movie, Because Of The “#GentleMinions” Trend
NEXT STORY

Some Cinemas Are Banning Teens In Suits From The Minions Movie, Because Of The “#GentleMinions” Trend

Advertisement

Related Articles

Some Cinemas Are Banning Teens In Suits From The Minions Movie, Because Of The “#GentleMinions” Trend

Some Cinemas Are Banning Teens In Suits From The Minions Movie, Because Of The “#GentleMinions” Trend

Teens are known for causing a bit of mischief from time to time, but rocking up to a movie in a full suit seems pretty harmless? However, some cinemas claim otherwise.
Flood Affected Parts Of NSW Evacuated As Natural Disaster Declared

Flood Affected Parts Of NSW Evacuated As Natural Disaster Declared

Flooding continues to ravage parts of NSW, with evacuation orders in place and a natural disaster declared in the Hawkesbury, northwest and southwest regions of Sydney.
Ukraine Looking To 'Break' Moscow's Will As Russia Declares Victory In Luhansk

Ukraine Looking To 'Break' Moscow's Will As Russia Declares Victory In Luhansk

Ukraine's armed forces are undeterred in their efforts to "break" Moscow's will to pursue a nearly five-month war, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says
Six Killed, Dozens Injured In Chicago 4th July Mass Shooting

Six Killed, Dozens Injured In Chicago 4th July Mass Shooting

Six people have been killed and at least two dozen injured after a man with a high-powered rifle opened fire from a rooftop at a Fourth of July parade in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park.
Allen's Searching For Lolly Testers In The Sweetest Job Ever

Allen's Searching For Lolly Testers In The Sweetest Job Ever

Allen's is looking for Aussies to taste test their new and old products.