Hiring Manager Reveals Job Interview Hack Using A.I.

Job searching can be such a hassle, but one hiring manager has revealed how using ChaGPT to prep for job interviews can help you land that dream gig.

Hiring expert Hanna Goefft recently revealed on TikTok an A.I. job interview hack that we all need to start using.

Goefft explains the hack involves using ChatGPT to prep interview questions based on what is listed as desirable in the company's job description.

"This is the easiest way to prepare for interviews, and it will work for every single job," she said to start the video.

"Start with your job description. We want to copy and paste the whole thing into ChatGPT. Boom," she explains.

"And then, we're going to tell it to generate interview questions for each bullet point in the job description and analyse the job description for the top 10 keywords."

As shown by Goefft, ChatGPT will then generate interview questions based on the job description and provide keywords for you to use.

"Look at all those interview questions! Then you want to brainstorm responses to each question and make sure that the examples you're giving in your responses correspond to these ten keywords," she added.

"You don't necessarily need to say them explicitly, but you want your examples to demonstrate that you have these skills.

"This way, you'll know that you're highlighting the most relevant pieces of your experience rather than just projects that you may be proud of, which might not always be the same thing."

@hannagetshired I dont think I’ll ever get over hacking life with AI #chatgpt #interviewtips #interviewhacks #interviewquestions #interviewprep #jobsearchhacks #jobsearchtips #jobseeker ♬ original sound - hanna gets hired

The now-viral video saw thousands of comments from users praising the hack.

"I have an interview tomorrow and will be doing this. Great video!" one user wrote.

"I've been doing this for a few weeks, and now I'm being flown to another state for a second interview at my dream job, NO JOKE," said another.

Image: TikTok/hannagetshired

