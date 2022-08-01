Hips Don't Lie (Especially Under Oath)

The lawsuit claims that Shakira evaded paying taxes in Spain between the years of 2012 and 2014, although the singer claims she was not a resident of Spain at the time (she did hold off on saying that she lived “Whenever, Wherever” which means she is made of stronger stuff than me).

Having already rejected a settlement offer early last week Shakira has said she is “fully confident” that she will be proven innocent and has called the case a “total violation” of her rights.

The prosecutors claim that Shakira purchased a house in Barcelona in May 2012 that became her family home until 2014 for herself, partner and son who was born in Spain in 2013. As well as the prison sentence they are also asking that the singer pay a fine of more than 23 million euros (Over 33 million Australian dollars)

Shakira has claimed she has already paid authorities 17.2 million euros and has no outstanding tax with the Spanish tax department. She also once said that “my breasts are small and humble, So you don't confuse them with mountains” which has nothing to do with this story but is always great to remember just how wild pop song lyrics in the early 2000’s.

This is off the back of an already stressful month for Shakira after she announced the separation of her and her husband, FC Barcelona defender Gerard Picque, with whom she has two sons.

Fingers crossed she avoids jail time so when we read the sentence “Shakira - Laundry Service” it only refers to her classic 2001 album and not what job she is rostered on in the big house.