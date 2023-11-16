The Project

Hilton Australia Encourages Job Applicants To Post TikToks Rather Than CVs

Recruiters at hotel chain The Hilton are targeting Gen Z with a call for applicants to post TikToks from their personal accounts and using the hashtag #hiremehilton.

Hilton posted a video urging potential employees to search for positions they are interested in and to then apply by making “a 1-minute video or less of showing how you would make this day for our Hilton guests”.

The hotel chain insists that if tech isn’t your thing, they’re also happy to receive your CV the conventional written way. 

Speaking to the Australian Financial Review, Mary Hogg, regional human resources director for Hilton Australasia, said that the company had gone with this approach to attract Gen Z workers, and that concern about ChatGPT was a factor behind the decision.

Hogg said, “When you need somebody who’s going to have really good interpersonal skills, to be able to handle guest relationships or any of that side of things, you’ve got no idea [if they can do that] from the paper side.”

Adelaide based lawyer Tom Earls put to rest any fears that this may be considered ageist, stating that, “On its face, mandating TikTok for an application is no different to requiring an applicant to fill in a specific form or provide any other specific information with their application.” 

He went on to say, “Although the legal restrictions are relatively limited, requiring job applications to be made in a very public manner poses obvious ethical issues, as well as practical considerations that may also limit the available pool of applicants, especially in a tight labour market.”

Or you might just be like me and despite spending countless hours watching Tiktoks, you’ve never actually made one and thought of doing so is enough to send you squirming off to type up a regular good old fashioned CV. 

