Hilariously Honest Birthday Invitation Has The Internet In Stitches

The TikTok video now has over 4.7 million views and 700,000 likes, showing the invitation that starts, “Evan, you are invited to [insert child name]’s fifth birthday party. This event is brought to you by Pinterest Fails and the Dollar Store, so please set your expectations appropriately.”

“As requested, the theme will be unicorns but with rainbows and maybe bats, but they should be princesses and also mini, and we need dancing lights, so dress accordingly.

“Please pack a bathing suit, sunscreen, etc. in case your sweet baby angels decide our original plan sucks and the pool would be a better time.

“If you would like to drop off and run, we support that entirely. If you would like to stay, we will provide adult juice and deny any offers to help (to be polite).”

Mum, Nat, continues, “Needless to say; we will absolutely be attending because these are my people.”

“This is the kind of mum I can be friends with,” she exclaims.

People loved the idea of this birthday party, with one commenter writing, “I’m glad a parent is finally lowering the standards/expectations because I’m done with these Pinterest/IG-inspired kid parties.”

“Lol OMG, those parents are the best,” another wrote.

“This is incredible. It’s what we’re all thinking when hosting kids’ parties,” one commenter said.

She followed up in another video, saying, I am calling for the official end of these highly-curated, highly-perfected children’s birthday parties.”

“I absolutely will be posting a follow-up, and I will bring some ‘adult juice’ to share. I’ve also never met this mum, and I’m super, super, super excited. I think we’re gonna hit it off like besties right from day one. And if you have any ideas on what I should wear for the ‘rainbow princess mini bats dancing lights’ theme, please let me know…”