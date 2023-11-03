The Project

Hilarious Rant About Men Not Asking Their Friends For More Info About Gossip Goes Viral

Toni Lodge from the Toni & Ryan Podcast has gone on the perfect rant about her boyfriend not asking his friend about the details of their breakup, saying that the "yada yada is the nectar of life."

Toni goes on to explain that her boyfriend dropped the information that one of his mates broke up with his partner about six months ago.

A baffled Toni then yells, "What?! What do boys talk about?"

Pressing her partner for more information about the breakup, Toni recalls her partner replying, "Oh I dunno, I didn't ask. Yeah, so then XYZ happened, yada yada."

"No," Toni says in the video that has received over 4.3 million views. "No, yada yada. The yada yada is where the good shit is.

"I need the yada yada. I live for the yada yada.

"The yada yada is the nectar of life! I need the yada yada!"

"Why aren't you asking about the yada yada?!"

And it turns out Toni is not alone, with many taking to the comments to explain that their partners are the same.

"My husband's best friend moved towns, he didn't know for 5 months. They talk every night…" one person wrote.

"Literally my man. One time I asked him if he wanted to know the juiciest goss about someone we knew and he's like "Would they want me to know though?" another added.

"My bf comes home with the HOTTEST tea from work with 0 details and it drives me insane!!!!" another wrote.

However, some came to the defence of their peers. "Never gossip about the things you wouldn't want 'gossipped' about yourself," one man wrote.

"I don't want to be rude and ask 20 questions," another explained. "I figure if someone wants me to know more details they'd tell me."

@toniandryanpodcast We need the deets and we need them NOW!!!!! #toniandryanpodcast ♬ original sound - Toni and Ryan
