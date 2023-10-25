Hilarious Moment Mum Accidentally Ruins Son’s Proposal Video By Flipping The Camera On Herself

When it comes to planning the perfect marriage proposal, there’s a lot to think about.

The ring, the location, the date, what you’ll be wearing, and if your partner is the sort of person who’s up for a skydiving proposal.

Or do they want two feet firmly on the ground, preferably in the exact same (very expensive) restaurant where you had your first date?

Well, now there’s one more thing to consider: who is going to film your proposal? And here’s a tip from us, don’t get your Mum to do it.

Having picked the stunning location of St Peter’s Square in Vatican City, one hopeful hubby-to-be made the fateful decision to ask his Mum to film this once-in-a-lifetime moment.

So far, so good.

But then, right at the crucial moment her son gets down on one knee…Mum accidentally flips the camera on herself, missing the proposal entirely. The happy couple left with an uncomfortably close up shot of Mum, that’s reminiscent of every Zoom call any child has had with a parent.

And sure, Mum looks pleased with how the proposal went. But then…I’m not sure any bride thinks their mother-in-law is meant to be the star of their proposal.

But, as luck would have it, Dad was also filming the proposal and managed to film the whole thing. Crucially, without flipping the camera on himself. Which means the happy couple do have a record of the happy day.

Although to be honest, we still kinda prefer Mum’s version.