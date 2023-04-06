Hilarious Costco Cake Fail Has Left The Internet In Stitches

The baker in the wholesale chain may have taken the decoration instruction a little too literally, leaving the internet in stitches.

The customer had asked for a half-sheet of white cake with red icing lining the perimeter of the top and bottom of the cake.

On the form, the customer wrote explicit instructions, “No writing/no designs. Only request red frosting on the perimeter for the top/bottom.” They even drew a diagram to ensure the baker understood what they wanted the cake to look like.

Instead, the baker completely misunderstood the instructions and drew the diagram on the cake with icing.

The original Reddit post was captioned, “Costco will give you exactly what you know you didn’t need.”

Eagle-eye commenters also noticed that the cake was scheduled for pick up on April Fool’s Day, and they wondered if the baker may have purposefully misinterpreted the instructions.

“Pick up was on April Fool’s Day, Costco employees might have embraced the moment.”

The internet thought the cake fail was hilarious.

“I’m crying laughing, I’d lose my mind if this happened to me.”

People were also thoroughly impressed by how accurately the baker recreated the diagram that was drawn on the instructions.

“I love how the upper left corner is a little off just like in the picture. Took some effort.”

“Honestly I’m pretty impressed by how close the drawing is to the figure you drew.”

“I’m speechless, honestly. I mean, they even drew all the unevenness of the drawing. Incredible.”