The High Flying, Carbon-Emitting Celebrities Revealed

Taylor Swift has the most charted songs for a female artist in the US and the most charted flights when it comes to private jet usage, according to a report released by UK-based sustainability marketing firm, Yard. Swift's private jet has emitted the most carbon dioxide this year.

The report revealed that the singer's jet flew 170 times between Jan 1st and July 19th, totalling almost 16 days in the air. Which is hard to shake off.

For the study, Yard used data from the Twitter account @CelebJets, which tracks private jet travels of celebrities. The data was compiled from the beginning of 2022 and included the number of flights each star took, average flight times, miles and total CO2 emissions.

The data found that the celebs have emitted an average of 3376.64 tonnes of CO2 emissions in just their private jet usage in 2022.

That's 482.37 times more than the average person’s annual emissions.

Average flight times came in at just 71.77 minutes, with an average of 66.92 miles per flight.

Other celebrities to make the top ten list include Oprah, Travis Scott, Kim Kardashian, Steven Speilberg and Jay Z.

But just because a celebrity owns the jet doesn’t mean they are on it; according to the rich and famous, renting out the planes is commonplace when the star is not using it.

A great way to generate, you guessed it, more money and carbon emissions.

“Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals,” a spokesperson for Swift told Rolling Stone. “To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”

Reducing carbon emissions as an individual can feel overwhelming but fortunately for us ordinary people, using our private jets too much is not something we need to worry about.

We can all hold our heads high in economy class or on the overnight train. We are environmental warriors.