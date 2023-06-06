Hidden Mental Health Cost Behind The Cost Of Living Crisis

Worrying new figures from Suicide Prevention Australia show 75 per cent of Aussies have been dealing with extreme distress, with the cost of living and personal debt the main cause for the fourth quarter in a row.

Another interest rate hike in June putting even more pressure on households.

“What we’re seeing now is people who have never come to Lifeline before,” said Chris Siorokos from Lifeline.

“They're people who are working, who are really worried about how they are going to pay their mortgage.”

It comes alongside the release of the official “misery index” which tracks inflation, interest rates and unemployment, which jumped 220 per cent last year, to levels slightly below the peak of the Global Financial Crisis.

If you find yourself in need of help, Lifeline is available 24/7 on 13 11 14.