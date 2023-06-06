The Project

Hidden Mental Health Cost Behind The Cost Of Living Crisis

It’s the hidden human cost behind the cost of living crisis.

Worrying new figures from Suicide Prevention Australia show 75 per cent of Aussies have been dealing with extreme distress, with the cost of living and personal debt the main cause for the fourth quarter in a row.

Another interest rate hike in June putting even more pressure on households.

“What we’re seeing now is people who have never come to Lifeline before,” said Chris Siorokos from Lifeline.

“They're people who are working, who are really worried about how they are going to pay their mortgage.”

It comes alongside the release of the official “misery index” which tracks inflation, interest rates and unemployment, which jumped 220 per cent last year, to levels slightly below the peak of the Global Financial Crisis.

If you find yourself in need of help, Lifeline is available 24/7 on 13 11 14.

Kathleen Folbigg Enjoys Real Milk And Tea During Her First Night Of Freedom In 20 Years

    Kathleen Folbigg has had her first night of freedom in 20 years after she was pardoned for the deaths of her four children on Monday morning.
    It’s time to plan a trip to Country Cob Bakery because their fish pie has just been crowned Australia’s Best Pie for 2023.
    Filed under “What is upsetting strangers on the Internet today” is a pair of American newlyweds.
    New research suggests sleeping apart can help a relationship.
    This is the sort of advice I want to hear.