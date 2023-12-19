Heroic Rescues Continue In Flooded Far North Queensland As New Cabinet Vows To Act Fast

At one stage a local used a mustering helicopter to save people from a hotel rooftop after record flooding and rainfall hit the region in the wake of ex-tropical cyclone Jasper.

Queensland's new Disaster Recovery Minister Nikki Boyd says she is ready to hit the ground running in the face of flash flooding caused by cyclone Jasper.

"I'll be looking to get up to Cairns and support the people of Far North Queensland as soon as it's possible for me to do so," she said.

Bart Mellish, the new Transport and Main Roads Minister also said his focus is on the regions affected by Cyclone Jasper.

"It's day one, my priority is absolutely the situation unfolding in north Queensland," he said.

A community escaping floodwaters in far north Queensland is set to be evacuated to a town that is low on water and has only three days of food left.

Cooktown, north of Cairns, had been preparing to take in the entire 300-strong population of nearby Wujal Wujal after ex-tropical cyclone Jasper brought record rainfall.

Wet weather forced the operation to be postponed, with most residents of the Aboriginal community set to be relocated to Cooktown from early Tuesday.

Two Australian Defence Force Chinooks and AW139 helicopters are flying from Townsville to Cairns on Tuesday morning before deploying emergency personnel to assist in the evacuation.

Deputy Commissioner Shane Chelepy said police are on the ground in Wujal Wujal after a number of houses were lost due to flooding on Monday and residents wait for evacuation.

He said there is a plan to evacuate vulnerable persons first with police liaising directly with Cooktown council and state government agencies for alternate housing options.

Favourable weather conditions will allow helicopters to evacuate Wujal Wujal residents and supply Cooktown with food and water supplies on Tuesday, Mr Chelepy said.

With AAP.