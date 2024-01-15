The Project

Heroic IronWomen And IronMen Jump Into Action To Save Dozens At A Sydney Beach

It's been quite a weekend for Queensland Ironwoman Lana Rogers.

She never imagined her round four competition day at Sydney's Maroubra Beach would end with a real-life rescue.

The 27-year-old was one of the athletes who helped save 25 swimmers from a flash rip yesterday.

She helped safely bring the group of swimmers, including children, back to shore.

Speaking to The Project, Lana said that she was happy that there was so many athletes and coaches on hand to help.

“As surf lifesavers, when you hear those three words ‘rescue, rescue, rescue’ you know it’s an emergency and we have to get out in the ocean as quickly as we can,” she explained.

“A lot of us didn’t realise the situation and how big it was until we got out into the ocean,” she continued, adding “I'm just so happy all of us were on deck and able to help.”

Despite the daunting conditions, Lana said that saving the swimmers was always the priority. 

“We had to make sure we were calm to get those people safe, that was the main goal.” 

