Hero Teenager Saves His Classmates After Bus Driver Passes Out

Thirteen-year-old Dillon Reeves sprung into action when he noticed the school bus driver had passed out.

The seventh grader saved the bus full of 60 other school kids by bringing the bus to a safe stop in a busy Detroit street as the vehicle headed into traffic.

And while most of us may have been tempted to drop a cheesy Keanu in 'Speed' line or two into the mix, composed Dillon simply instructed his classmates to call 911.

“In my 35-plus years of education, this was an extraordinary act of courage and maturity on his part," Robert Livernois, superintendent of Warren Consolidated Schools, told reporters.

“I don’t know if it could have gone any better.”

Dillon didn’t want to talk to the media but his very proud father, Steve, told reporters that Dillon had been driving on his lap along country roads since the age of four.

“He’s a good driver,” Steve told the press. “We’ve got a little hero.”

Image: Good News Movement

