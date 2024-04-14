Hero Cop Who Stopped Bondi Attack Revealed As NSW Police Inspector Amy Scott

Witnesses recount Inspector Scott yelling to the 40-year-old man “Put it down” before he charged her.

The man, now identified as Joel Cauchi, had fatally stabbed six people and injured 12 before approaching the police officer.

Reports say the man ignored her call and kept advancing, prompting Inspector Scott to fire her gun.

Inspector Scott performed CPR on the man until emergency services arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said Inspector Scott was “doing well under the circumstances.”

“She showed enormous courage and bravery,” adding that she would be formally interviewed as part of the investigation into the fatal attacks.