Here’s What The Most Popular Aussie New Year’s Resolutions Are

According to research by finder.com, over 90 per cent of Gen Z in Australia made a Resolution, followed closely by Gen Y with 87 per cent setting goals.

Only 68 per cent of Gen X’ers made Resolutions, while just less than half of Baby Boomers took part in the New Year tradition.

The Most Common New Year’s Resolutions

Diet and exercise were the most popular, with almost 1 in 3 having pledged to improve their fitness, with the same amount also resolving to eat better.

Having a better work-life balance was a resolution for 1 in 10 of us, while 1 in 8 were after more sleep.

Three per cent of men also pledged to quit drinking or gambling, while only one per cent of women set the same goal.

Millennials were keener on a change of lifestyle, with 11 per cent making the resolution to change their job this year.

Gen Z is on the lookout for love, with 16 per cent making the promise to find their better half.

So what are you making your New Year’s Resolution for 2023?