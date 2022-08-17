The Project

Helping Your Kids With Their Homework Likely Won’t Help With Their Grades, New Study Suggests

A new study has found that parental help with homework has no impact on your child’s academic results.

Helping your kids with their homework is what most parents think is best to help their child learn and improve their grades at school. 

 

The study conducted in the U.S. found there was no significant correlation between a parent/guardian’s help with homework and an improvement or achievement in a child’s math or reading. 

 

“Our findings, including different sensitivity analyses, showed no statistically significant association between parental help with homework and student achievement,” the authors of the study wrote. 

 

When considering how smart the adult or child is, or their socioeconomic status, the time spent bent over the table studying together is still unlikely to have a significant impact on a child’s results. 

 

Additional research suggested that when parents experience homework as stressful, it can create unnecessary tension and pressure at home. 

 

If homework is discovered to be due at short notice, parents were often found to supply the answers. 

 

While helping your child to study may not have the desired effect of getting better grades, reports from children’s perspective suggested that parental support and confidence are in fact associated with higher achievements. 

 

Instead of parents trying to do most of the homework, a greater emphasis on teaching kids how to think on their own was suggested. 

 

"The kids don't get to experience struggling," the study’s lead author and education policy researcher Katerina Bodovski explained. 

 

"Elementary (primary) school is about the growth in knowledge but even more so in a child's skills and habits." 

 

The original study suggested that policymakers and educators may need to rethink the way they set homework for the future and guiding parents to help in separate ways. 

