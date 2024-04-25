Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan And Ben Kingsley Cast In ‘The Thursday Murder Club’ Film Adaption

The mystery novel, written by Richard Osman, follows a group of retirement community residents as they try to solve a murder. Days before the official announcement, Osman tweeted the cast was “insanely great”.

“Just been on a call with Amblin, and the cast for #TheThursdayMurderClub movie is insanely great, I think people are going to love it. Official announcements very soon, and can’t wait to share it with everyone,” he said.

‘The Thursday Murder Club’ smashed records when it became the fastest-selling adult crime debut in recorded history.

The first book in the series, and the following releases, 2021’s ‘The Man Who Died Twice’, 2022’s ‘The Bullet That Missed’ and 2023’s ‘The Last Devil to Die’ have sold more than 10 million copies worldwide. Fans will be excited to know there is a fifth installment planned for release next year.

The movie will be directed by Chris Columbus, who is best known for ‘Home Alone’, the first two ‘Harry Potter’ films and ‘Mrs Doubtfire’.

Image: Penguin/Getty