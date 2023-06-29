The Project

Heinz Reveals Whether Tomato Sauce Should Be Kept In The Fridge Or The Pantry

Heinz has officially ended the age-old debate about where tomato sauce should be kept, and we're furious.

It's a debate that's divided households for generations; should tomato sauce be kept in the fridge or the pantry?

Well, American food processing company Heinz has officially ended the debate after revealing where the sauce should really be kept, and it's infuriated some fans.

Posting to Twitter, Heinz revealed that tomato sauce should be kept in the fridge.

Many fans were left furious, refusing to believe that tomato sauce should be kept in the fridge.

"No, it doesn't. You stick to production, and I'll deal with the consumption," one user said.

"So why is it on the shelves in supermarkets & shops then?" another argued.

"Heinz don't even know where their product should be stored," said a third.

The sauce in the fridge believers, however, were thrilled with the news.

"Yes, Heinz, can you tell my boyfriend to do so? He keeps it the countertop, and it tastes," a user praised.

"It tastes better cold!" said another.

Victims Of The Northern Rivers Floods Let Down By The Government's Buyback Scheme

Victims of the Northern Rivers floods last year were made big promises from governments at the time.
Statement From Northern Rivers Reconstruction Corporation
Yeah? Well, to hell with that stupid one-sided study. It sounds like a conspiracy theory if you ask me.
Claims that Brisbane would be renamed to its traditional name, Meanjin, have been rubbished by Annastacia Palaszczuk.
A mother in the UK charged guests US$22 (AU$33) to attend her child’s birthday party.