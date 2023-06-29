Heinz Reveals Whether Tomato Sauce Should Be Kept In The Fridge Or The Pantry

It's a debate that's divided households for generations; should tomato sauce be kept in the fridge or the pantry?

Well, American food processing company Heinz has officially ended the debate after revealing where the sauce should really be kept, and it's infuriated some fans.

Posting to Twitter, Heinz revealed that tomato sauce should be kept in the fridge.

Many fans were left furious, refusing to believe that tomato sauce should be kept in the fridge.

"No, it doesn't. You stick to production, and I'll deal with the consumption," one user said.

"So why is it on the shelves in supermarkets & shops then?" another argued.

"Heinz don't even know where their product should be stored," said a third.

The sauce in the fridge believers, however, were thrilled with the news.

"Yes, Heinz, can you tell my boyfriend to do so? He keeps it the countertop, and it tastes," a user praised.

"It tastes better cold!" said another.