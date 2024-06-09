The Project

Heinz Reveals Some People Use Their Salad Cream As Foot Cream Or Massage Oil

Heinz has revealed the unconventional uses some people use for its Salad Cream, including as a foot cream and massage oil.

Heinz called out, asking people what they used their Salad Cream for, receiving more than 700 replies.

The majority of answers were quite normal, with many saying that they used it on salads, sandwiches and burgers, while some just asked what Salad Cream was.

The condiment is made from water, egg yolk, rapeseed oil, mustard powder, sugar, cornflour and spirit vinegar. In the UK, the humble salad cream is the fifth best-selling table sauce, with annual sales of £30 million (AU$57.8 million).

However, some quirky folks said that they use it in some unusual ways, including as a shower gel, foot cream or massage oil. Another person added that they put a squirt of the cream in the bath. Sure you do, champ.

Others shared their unorthodox food pairings, including a banana sandwich with salad cream, slathering it on a chocolate fudge cake, or putting some between two chocolate bars.

Kraft Heinz Marketing & Commercial Director Thiago Rapp told The Daily Star: “Our fans surprise us all the time - whether it’s their commitment to one of our classic condiments, or delight at a new development.

“When we heard that there was confusion over our beloved Salad Cream, we had to step in and let everyone know exactly what Heinz Salad Cream is, and just how versatile it is!”

