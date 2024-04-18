Heinz Launches Pink ‘Barbiecue’ Sauce

The release comes as Mattel celebrates 65 years of the Barbie brand.

The sauce, which will be released in the UK and Spain, is a pink vegan mayo, using beetroot extract to make that signature Barbie colour.

Only 5,000 bottles will be available on heinztohome.co.uk, with a further limited run of the sauce to be sold at Tesco supermarkets.

The company took to social media to gauge interest in the collaboration, generating 464,000 likes and 71,000 comments.

“Barbie well and truly won the hearts of Brits all over again last year, and after seeing the reaction this sauce brought to our fans on social media, we knew we had to make it a reality,” Thiago Rapp, Director of Taste Elevtion at Heinz said.

“We’re always looking for ways to innovate and give our fans what they want, and we’re thrilled to be able to bring this iconic partnership with Mattel to life.”

As for whether the sauce will be released in Australia, Kraft Heinz’s vice president of Growth, Europe & Pacific Developed Markets, Andre Fernandes, said the company would “never say never” to launch in other markets.

Talking to the Australian Financial Review, Fernandes said, “We’d never say never to launching it in other markets. We’ve even had people from Australia asking for Barbiecue.”

He added that the company would “never rule out a Kenchup.”