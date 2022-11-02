Heidi Klum ‘Wins Halloween’ With Bizarre Worm Costume

Heidi Klum has been known for holding a Halloween party every year for some of the biggest names in entertainment and celebrity.

However, since the pandemic they have been on hold.

Of course, the comeback had to go off with a bang as Klum unveiled her most detailed and bizarre Halloween costume.

Klum attended the event as an enormous, slimy worm with a body filled with ridged skin.

Although, truly, it could have been anyone in that worm suit, the eyes, nose, and mouth that managed to peek through were undoubtedly Klum.

Once Klum got on the red carpet, she was in full character, flopping around and wrestling with her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

At one point, Kaulitz leaned over to kiss his wormy wife before basking in the glory of his worm catch.

However, Klum did say the costume wasn't exactly great to wear, stating, "I don't think I've ever felt as claustrophobic as I will feel that night," she said to People.