Heidi Klum Wins Halloween Again With Incredible Peacock Costume

Every year, Klum turns up in a wild costume that takes months of planning and hours to put on.

It was going to take a solid effort from Klum to beat last year’s worm, or when she went at Fiona from Shrek in 2018, or a butterfly in 2014.

This time, Klum even employed help from the cast of Cirque de Soleil to help her complete her outfit, with a group standing behind her to look like the feathers of a peacock.

Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, even got in on the act, dressing up as an egg.

The intricate blue, green and gold costume featured a beak that was glued to Klum’s face, meaning it moved every time she spoke.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Klum said the costume took six hours to put on.

“Just because I was this very minimal kind of rainworm [in 2022], I wanted to make something very elaborate, and I wanted to make a costume with multiple people,” she said.

“I was thinking a peacock because a peacock is kind of together with the feathers, and then it opens up.''

Image: Getty