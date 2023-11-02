The Project

Heidi Klum Wins Halloween Again With Incredible Peacock Costume

Heidi Klum has once again proven that she is the Queen of Halloween at her annual Halloween party with an incredible peacock costume.

Every year, Klum turns up in a wild costume that takes months of planning and hours to put on.

It was going to take a solid effort from Klum to beat last year’s worm, or when she went at Fiona from Shrek in 2018, or a butterfly in 2014.

This time, Klum even employed help from the cast of Cirque de Soleil to help her complete her outfit, with a group standing behind her to look like the feathers of a peacock.

Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, even got in on the act, dressing up as an egg.

The intricate blue, green and gold costume featured a beak that was glued to Klum’s face, meaning it moved every time she spoke.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Klum said the costume took six hours to put on.

“Just because I was this very minimal kind of rainworm [in 2022], I wanted to make something very elaborate, and I wanted to make a costume with multiple people,” she said.

“I was thinking a peacock because a peacock is kind of together with the feathers, and then it opens up.''

Image: Getty

