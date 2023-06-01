HECS Debt Increases For Millions Of Aussies From Today

Millions across the country, especially young Australians, are now facing a significant increase in their student debt.

Starting today, individuals with a HECS-HELP loan will see their debt rise by a staggering 7.1%. This increase is the largest in the past 30 years.

HECS-HELP debt does not accumulate interest, but it is subject to annual inflation indexation. Last year, the inflation rate reached a high of 3.9%, but with the current skyrocketing inflation, that number has nearly doubled.

According to the Australian Taxation Office, 15% of Australians have student debt meaning this increase will affect over three million people.

A recent survey by Finder found that more than half of the 300 respondents with student debt expressed concern about their ability to repay it. Troublingly, 14% of the respondents doubted they would ever be able to repay their student debt.

Graham Cooke, head of consumer research at Finder, warns that the increasing student debt could also hinder young Australians from entering the property market.

Cooke states, "Our high inflation rate means more interest will be charged against student debt than we have seen in decades. Undoubtedly, the impact will be significant. Many Australians with plans to enter the property market or obtain any type of loan in the future will face immense difficulties as lingering student debt poses a massive liability."

Analysis by Compare Club reveals that a HECS debt reduces a graduate's borrowing power by an average of $15,000. For example, an individual earning $120,000 annually without a HECS debt could potentially borrow around $725,468.

However, with a $100,000 HECS debt, the borrowing capacity diminishes significantly to $621,436.

There are pleas for the government to ease the cost of living for young Australians by pausing indexation this year.

Eight crossbench MPs and senators recently sent a letter to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Education Minister Jason Clare, urgently requesting intervention to prevent millions of Australians from being overwhelmed by a debt avalanche.

They highlight how indexation is causing student debts to grow faster than they can be paid off, disproportionately impacting young people and women and further entrenching inequality.