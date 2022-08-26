Heavy Spring Rainfall Predicted For Australia’s East Coast

The bureau’s (BOM) official outlook for this upcoming spring is not the news the recent flood-affected communities hoped for.

BOM is predicting a 70 per cent chance of a La Niña weather system for this spring, which is a major driving force for wet conditions.

There is a more than 80 per cent chance of above-average rainfall predicted for much of the eastern half of the country during the spring months, beginning on September 1.

This is not the news northern NSW and parts of Queensland want to hear as they continue to recover from previous devastating floods.

"At the moment, unfortunately, large parts of eastern Australia, of course, [are] still very wet, and the rivers are high, and our dams are still quite full," said Andrew Watkins, head of long-range forecasts at the Bureau.

"So, unfortunately, that means that any significant rainfall falling in those areas in eastern Australia do raise the risk of flooding."

Spring conditions for Western Australia, however are predicted to be relatively dry, with regions of south Perth expecting only a 25 per cent chance of exceeding medium rainfall.