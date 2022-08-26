The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Heavy Spring Rainfall Predicted For Australia’s East Coast

Heavy Spring Rainfall Predicted For Australia’s East Coast

A soggy spring is headed for the eastern half of Australia, with a third La Niña weather system expected to hit.

The bureau’s (BOM) official outlook for this upcoming spring is not the news the recent flood-affected communities hoped for.  

  

BOM is predicting a 70 per cent chance of a La Niña weather system for this spring, which is a major driving force for wet conditions.  

  

There is a more than 80 per cent chance of above-average rainfall predicted for much of the eastern half of the country during the spring months, beginning on September 1. 

Much of the east coast can expect heavy rainfall over the next three months. (BOM)

This is not the news northern NSW and parts of Queensland want to hear as they continue to recover from previous devastating floods.  

  

"At the moment, unfortunately, large parts of eastern Australia, of course, [are] still very wet, and the rivers are high, and our dams are still quite full," said Andrew Watkins, head of long-range forecasts at the Bureau.   

  

"So, unfortunately, that means that any significant rainfall falling in those areas in eastern Australia do raise the risk of flooding."  

  

Spring conditions for Western Australia, however are predicted to be relatively dry, with regions of south Perth expecting only a 25 per cent chance of exceeding medium rainfall. 

Glee Star Claims Jennifer Lopez Once Cut Dancers For Being Virgos
NEXT STORY

Glee Star Claims Jennifer Lopez Once Cut Dancers For Being Virgos

Advertisement

Related Articles

Glee Star Claims Jennifer Lopez Once Cut Dancers For Being Virgos

Glee Star Claims Jennifer Lopez Once Cut Dancers For Being Virgos

Typical Virgos, being born at the wrong time.
Jamie Foxx’s Donald Trump Impersonation Is Shockingly Accurate

Jamie Foxx’s Donald Trump Impersonation Is Shockingly Accurate

It’s no secret that many love to impersonate and mock Donald Trump, but Jamie Foxx’s impression may be the best one yet.
Coles Is Trialling BYO Containers For the Deli, Just Make Sure It's Plastic

Coles Is Trialling BYO Containers For the Deli, Just Make Sure It's Plastic

The prices are down down down. The number of BYO containers is up up up!
It Turns Out Grey Is Now The Most Popular Colour Bridesmaid Dress For 2022 Weddings

It Turns Out Grey Is Now The Most Popular Colour Bridesmaid Dress For 2022 Weddings

Gone are the days of bright colours with big puffy sleeves, a more elegant and sleek look is preferred for couples tying the knot in 2022.
Dry Your Tears Neighbours Fans, A Farewell Tour Is Coming To Melbourne

Dry Your Tears Neighbours Fans, A Farewell Tour Is Coming To Melbourne

Just a month after the final episode, Neighbours is planning their comeback with a farewell show live in Melbourne following strong ticket sales in the UK.