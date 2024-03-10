The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Heatwave Causes Pitch Festival Chaos With Festival Cancelled Late On Sunday

Heatwave Causes Pitch Festival Chaos With Festival Cancelled Late On Sunday

The mercury has hit around forty degrees for the third day in a row in Victoria, and the extreme heat causing chaos at one of the state’s biggest music festivals.

The CFA advised festival-goers at 'Pitch' in the Grampians region to vacate the site in the early hours of Saturday morning due to the risk of bushfires.

Hours later, the festival was back on, leaving attendees who had already left the site angry and confused.

Then, late on Sunday, authorities released an extreme fire danger warning ahead of Monday, and the festival was officially cancelled.

Chelsea Layton was at Pitch and decided to take the advice from the CFA early on, and she told The Project that the CFA had advised people to leave, the festival organisers “hadn’t really told anyone what was going on”.

“We were all just very confused and honestly scared,” Chelsea said.

“When Pitch is not really telling you what to do, and it’s the CFA advising you to leave.

“They left the responsibility on us, and weren’t taking any accountability at all.”

Police Investigate After Woman’s Body Found In A Bin In Victoria’s Southwest
NEXT STORY

Police Investigate After Woman’s Body Found In A Bin In Victoria’s Southwest

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Police Investigate After Woman’s Body Found In A Bin In Victoria’s Southwest

    Police Investigate After Woman’s Body Found In A Bin In Victoria’s Southwest

    Police are investigating the death of a woman reportedly found in a wheelie bin in Victoria's southwest.
    Statement from Pitch Music & Arts Festival

    Statement from Pitch Music & Arts Festival

    Statement from Pitch Music & Arts Festival
    U.S. Woman Is Suing Her Parents For 'Stealing' Money Meant For Her University Fees

    U.S. Woman Is Suing Her Parents For 'Stealing' Money Meant For Her University Fees

    An American woman recently made a shocking discovery about her university funds. It turns out, her parents used the money to pay for her brother's wedding and understandably, she's furious.
    GWS Giants Call Out Collingwood Over Banner Blunder

    GWS Giants Call Out Collingwood Over Banner Blunder

    The rivalry between the GWS Giants and Collingwood Magpies is heating up after the Western Sydney team called out an embarrassing blunder from the Pies.
    It Turns Out Gen Z Rarely Take Their Phone Off ‘Do Not Disturb‘

    It Turns Out Gen Z Rarely Take Their Phone Off ‘Do Not Disturb‘

    There’s a reason Gen Z leaves their phones on ‘Do Not Disturb’.