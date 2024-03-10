Heatwave Causes Pitch Festival Chaos With Festival Cancelled Late On Sunday

The CFA advised festival-goers at 'Pitch' in the Grampians region to vacate the site in the early hours of Saturday morning due to the risk of bushfires.

Hours later, the festival was back on, leaving attendees who had already left the site angry and confused.

Then, late on Sunday, authorities released an extreme fire danger warning ahead of Monday, and the festival was officially cancelled.

Chelsea Layton was at Pitch and decided to take the advice from the CFA early on, and she told The Project that the CFA had advised people to leave, the festival organisers “hadn’t really told anyone what was going on”.

“We were all just very confused and honestly scared,” Chelsea said.

“When Pitch is not really telling you what to do, and it’s the CFA advising you to leave.

“They left the responsibility on us, and weren’t taking any accountability at all.”