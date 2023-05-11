The Project

Heather Armstrong, The Original Mummy Blogger ‘Dooce’, Dies Aged 47

Heather Armstrong, known as the original ‘Mummy Blogger’, has died at the age of 47.

Armstrong, best known as ‘Dooce’, launched the website dooce.com in 2001, where she wrote about the highs and lows of motherhood.

It was one of the first mummy blogging sites and paved the way for thousands of women to follow in her footsteps.

Armstrong’s boyfriend, Pete Ashdown, announced her death on her Instagram page on Tuesday.

“Heather Brooke Hamilton aka Heather B. Armstrong aka dooce aka love of my life. July 19, 1975 - May 9, 2023,” the post said

“‘It takes an ocean not to break.’ Hold your loved ones close and love everyone else.”

Armstrong had been open and honest about her battle with depression and alcoholism on her website and later on Instagram.

She also penned the memoirs ‘2009, It sucked’ and ‘I Cried: How I Had a baby, a Breakdown and a Much Needed Margarita’.

Armstrong was named on Forbes most influential women in media list and appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

Armstrong is survived by her two children, 19-year-old Leto and 13-year-old Marlo.

If you find yourself in need of help, Lifeline is available 24/7 on 13 11 14.

