Heath Warning On Popular Fast Food Item Shocks Aussie In America

We've all eaten a burger at some stage and wondered, "Will this be the burger that will give me a stroke?" The classic thought, whilst eating a burger, right? Well, it is in America.

Mara Lejins, an Australian TV personality from the Seven game show, 'The Chase' visited a popular American fast-food restaurant and was confronted with a health disclaimer that was less than appetising.

Written in fine print at the bottom of the menu of the 'Shake Shake' burger joint in New York City, she found a baffling warning that linked heart disease with the consumption of food like the burgers they served. Yummo!

27-year-old Lejins, who is in the US studying Law shared a photo of the menu on her Instagram where it read, "Warning… the sodium content of this item is higher than the total daily recommended limit (2,300mg).

High sodium intake can increase blood pressure and risk of heart disease and stroke."

Her caption that accompanied the image wrote, "Only in America does the menu come with a stroke warning".

Forget fries; would you like a side of heart disease with that?