Heat Warning For Large Parts Of Australia While Ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrily Set To Return On Queensland-Northern Territory Border

Healthdirect chief medical officer Dr Nirvana Luckraj offered advice on preventing an emergency.

"The best way to prevent heat-related illness is to drink plenty of water and to stay as cool as possible," she said.

"Heat-related illnesses include dehydration, heat cramps, heath exhaustion, a worsening of existing medical conditions and in the worst cases, heat stroke."

Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Angus Hines said the very warm weather that had affected Western Australia this week was moving to the east of the country.

"Most places will be getting a step warmer on Sunday," he said. Some parts of South Australia were forecast to be 12 degrees warmer than usual, Mr Hines said.

The hottest parts would be in the east and south-east of the state. Renmark, close to the Victorian border, is forecast for 44C on Sunday.

Some interior regions of the country could see temperatures up to 44C over the weekend.

People in Adelaide can expect temperatures in the low to mid-30s throughout the weekend.

Northwest regions already battling floods are preparing for another soaking this weekend, with ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrily set to return.

After hammering the region days earlier, the former cyclone is set to pass through again with heavy rain before tracking south along the Queensland-Northern Territory border.

A severe weather warning has been issued for the border regions, encompassing the Carpentaria, Barkly and Simpson districts to the west, as well as Queensland's Gulf Country, North West and Channel Country.

Some areas could receive as much as 300mm of rain in 24 hours, with six-hour totals between 90mm and 150mm likely, the Bureau of Meteorology warned on Saturday.

A severe thunderstorm warning was cancelled for the North Tropical Coast after rain is not expected to exceed heavy rainfall thresholds on Saturday afternoon.

With AAP.