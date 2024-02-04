The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Heat Warning For Large Parts Of Australia While Ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrily Set To Return On Queensland-Northern Territory Border

Heat Warning For Large Parts Of Australia While Ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrily Set To Return On Queensland-Northern Territory Border

Parts of the ACT, NSW, South Australia and Victoria will experience the 40C temperatures that had many West Australians sweltering this week.

Healthdirect chief medical officer Dr Nirvana Luckraj offered advice on preventing an emergency.

"The best way to prevent heat-related illness is to drink plenty of water and to stay as cool as possible," she said.

"Heat-related illnesses include dehydration, heat cramps, heath exhaustion, a worsening of existing medical conditions and in the worst cases, heat stroke."

Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Angus Hines said the very warm weather that had affected Western Australia this week was moving to the east of the country.

"Most places will be getting a step warmer on Sunday," he said. Some parts of South Australia were forecast to be 12 degrees warmer than usual, Mr Hines said.

The hottest parts would be in the east and south-east of the state. Renmark, close to the Victorian border, is forecast for 44C on Sunday.

Some interior regions of the country could see temperatures up to 44C over the weekend.

People in Adelaide can expect temperatures in the low to mid-30s throughout the weekend.

Northwest regions already battling floods are preparing for another soaking this weekend, with ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrily set to return.

After hammering the region days earlier, the former cyclone is set to pass through again with heavy rain before tracking south along the Queensland-Northern Territory border.

A severe weather warning has been issued for the border regions, encompassing the Carpentaria, Barkly and Simpson districts to the west, as well as Queensland's Gulf Country, North West and Channel Country.

Some areas could receive as much as 300mm of rain in 24 hours, with six-hour totals between 90mm and 150mm likely, the Bureau of Meteorology warned on Saturday.

A severe thunderstorm warning was cancelled for the North Tropical Coast after rain is not expected to exceed heavy rainfall thresholds on Saturday afternoon.

With AAP.

Anne Hathaway Slammed For Being Rude After Video Of Her With Fans Goes Viral
NEXT STORY

Anne Hathaway Slammed For Being Rude After Video Of Her With Fans Goes Viral

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Anne Hathaway Slammed For Being Rude After Video Of Her With Fans Goes Viral

    Anne Hathaway Slammed For Being Rude After Video Of Her With Fans Goes Viral

    The actress is known for being one of the nicest people in the business but in a resurfaced video, she’s been criticised for how she dealt with autograph hunters.
    Demi Lovato Slammed For Performing ‘Heart Attack’ At Cardiac Survivors Event

    Demi Lovato Slammed For Performing ‘Heart Attack’ At Cardiac Survivors Event

    Demi Lovato has been slammed for performing her song ‘Heart Attack’ at an event hosted by the American Heart Association.
    Aussie Gym Owner Bans Tripods Inciting Backlash From Fitness Influencers

    Aussie Gym Owner Bans Tripods Inciting Backlash From Fitness Influencers

    A popular Aussie gym franchise owner has banned patrons from using tripods to film content.
    Australia's Oldest Person, Catherina van der Linden, Dies Aged 111

    Australia's Oldest Person, Catherina van der Linden, Dies Aged 111

    Australia's oldest person, who credited regular walks and the gym for her longevity, has died aged 111.
    We Can All Relax, Elmo Says He’s ‘Doing Great’ After Everyone Trauma Dumped On Him

    We Can All Relax, Elmo Says He’s ‘Doing Great’ After Everyone Trauma Dumped On Him

    Sesame Street’s Elmo checked in with social media a few days ago, asking how everyone was doing.