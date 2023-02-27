Heartbreak High Actor Chloé Hayden Hits Out At Marvel Stadium Over Denying Access To Sensory Room For Not Looking 'Autistic Enough'

Hayden, who is autistic and has ADHD, posted on social media about her experience trying to access the sensory room heralded by the stadium organisers.

"Hey @marvelstadiumau, reminder that you can not preach inclusivity and then not let me into the sensory room because you took one look at me and decided I don't look autistic enough to access it lmao," the actor said in a Twitter post.

After asking followers if they had similar stories, Hayden made a follow-up post accusing Marvel Stadium of "flying its woke flag and ticking the disability box".

"I just want to post my cute little Harry photos with my cute little Harry captions without the radical concept that disabled people accessing public spaces shouldn't be fearful of being abused, discriminated against and humiliated- but, if we're asking for the impossible, I might as well be asking for a One Direction reunion," Hayden said.

"In venues that preach inclusion, that pride themselves on their accessibility, that giddily placed 'Be like Harry, Treat People With Kindness' across their billboards, that was praised this week for their sensory rooms, their disability inclusion; how goddamn disappointing that the same venue has proven that flying it's woke flag and ticking the disability box is where it's values begin and end."

Hayden has since posted on Twitter that she will meet with staff at the stadium on Monday.

In a statement, stadium spokesperson Jay Allen apologised, saying he was "extremely disappointed".

"Staff immediately made contact and have organised a time to openly discuss and better understand what happened so we can rectify it and make any appropriate changes to ensure it doesn't happen again," he said.

Image: Chloé Hayden/Instagram