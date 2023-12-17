The Project

Health Report Finds Aussies Drink Too Much And Don’t Get Enough Exercise

New data has revealed that most Aussies drink too much, aren't eating enough fruits and veggies or not exercising as much as they should be.

It might not be what you want to hear going into the festive season, but Aussies are drinking too much, not moving enough and our mental health is worse than ever.

The Bureau of Statistics has dropped its National Health Survey, and things aren’t great.

While there has been an uptick in people meeting physical activity guidelines, there are still four times as many who don’t, with almost 3 million of us deemed sedentary.

There’s also been a significant drop in the number of children eating enough fruit, and only one in 20 are getting the recommended daily servings of veggies.

One in four Aussie kids were found to be overweight or obese, as well as two-thirds of adults.

And when it comes to drinking, more than a quarter of us are having more alcohol than we should be; which is a max of 10 standard drinks a week.

But in a pinch of good news.

The number of Aussies smoking daily has dropped and three in five adults have never smoked a cigarette.

So as we start thinking about New Year’s resolutions, should getting healthy be at the top?

