Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

"I can say that nationally, there is increasing pressure, there is a school of thought that we should be mandating masks again," he told Brisbane 4BC radio on Friday.

Gerrard said the possibility is being discussed by health officials, but he personally did not want to see the mandates return.

"It is something that is still being discussed, but ... we would prefer not to go down that road," he said.

Despite the increasing number of infections across the country, Queensland's Minister for Health and Ambulance Services, Yvette D'Ath, said there are no plans to bring masks back.

"I don't have any recommendations from the chief health officer here in Queensland to do that," she said.

"But we do remind people as we go through this third wave that they can make those decisions (about when to wear masks) for themselves."

Murray Watt, a Federal Labor minister, also said the government had not received advice from health officials about bringing back mask mandates.

"I know that this is something that health officials have been discussing nationally," he said.

The push for mask mandates comes as Australia reached the grim milestone of 10,000 deaths from Covid on Sunday.

