Health Minister Declares Country Has Moved Past Mask Mandates And Lockdowns.

Federal Health Minister Mark Butler has said Australians must take responsibility for their health, as the country heads into a new Omicron wave of COVID-19.

Mr Butler says experts believe the country has moved beyond mask mandates and lockdowns, some state counterparts resisting calls to reintroduce mask mandates.

"The message is 'take responsibility, make your own choice'," he told the ABC.

"The advice from the chief health officers indicates that we really have moved beyond the era of very broad mask mandates, lockdowns, and things like that.

"That's why I encourage people to consider wearing a mask if they're indoors and they're not able to socially distance."

The decision comes as Australians aged 30 and over will be able to get a fourth vaccine dose from Monday.

University of South Australia epidemiologist Professor Adrian Esterman told the Australian Associated Press (AAP) that it was the "right time" to expand the fourth-dose rollout while also acknowledging the new booster was not essential for those under 50.

"Just because the evidence isn't there doesn't mean it won't benefit them; it just means we don't know," Esterman told AAP.

"We're getting a third wave of Omicron just starting ... we've got cases going up, we've got hospitalisations going up, and unfortunately, we've got deaths going up.

"Our hospitals are creaking at the seams and, on top of that, we've got a massive flu season. So, if it's not now, then when?"

Esterman said that other COVID-curbing priorities for state and territory governments should include increasing third-dose take-up, ramping up messaging and reintroducing face-mask mandates.

Some states and territories are resisting the calls to reintroduce mask mandates, while some are still considering.