Health Experts Explain Why We Shouldn’t Be Kissing Our Dogs On Their Mouth

Coming home from work and being greeted by your four-legged friend is one of the best parts of the day, and naturally, for many dog owners, it means lots of kisses and cuddles at the front door.

However, a physician's assistant took to TikTok to explain the potential health risks of letting a few sloppy kisses from your dog find their way to your mouth.

https://www.tiktok.com/@medexplained2you/video/7131143467408969006?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7153817273021629954

User @medexplained2u explained a worst-case scenario whereby the bacteria found in your dog's mouth can be passed from dog to human and cause some pretty nasty issues.

In some cases, the bacteria can lead to sepsis he explained:

"This is a serious illness that can cause widespread systemic infection, septic shock, and even gangrene, depending on how fast it progresses and when it's diagnosed.

"Amputation may become the only treatment. Why not avoid all that trouble and just stop kissing your dog seems like an easy fix to me," the TikToker added.

Now let's not just take one man's word for it, The Centre for Disease Control (CDC) in the U.S. backs this up, but it's important to note that it's a fairly rare occurrence:

"Rarely, Capnocytophaga germs can spread to people through bites, scratches, or close contact from a dog or cat and may cause illness, including sepsis." their website states.

However, they explained it is typically those with a weakened immune system who are most vulnerable and likely to experience a worst-case scenario outcome like this.

So is it really risky for everyone else?

Possibly not. However, maybe consider how many times your dog licks their own and other dog's bottoms and reconsider those kisses.