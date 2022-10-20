The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Health Experts Explain Why We Shouldn’t Be Kissing Our Dogs On Their Mouth

Health Experts Explain Why We Shouldn’t Be Kissing Our Dogs On Their Mouth

Most of us with dogs treat them just like any other family member, including giving them a few kisses and cuddles. However, health experts warn against kissing your dog on their mouth.

Coming home from work and being greeted by your four-legged friend is one of the best parts of the day, and naturally, for many dog owners, it means lots of kisses and cuddles at the front door.

However, a physician's assistant took to TikTok to explain the potential health risks of letting a few sloppy kisses from your dog find their way to your mouth. 

https://www.tiktok.com/@medexplained2you/video/7131143467408969006?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7153817273021629954

User @medexplained2u explained a worst-case scenario whereby the bacteria found in your dog's mouth can be passed from dog to human and cause some pretty nasty issues.

In some cases, the bacteria can lead to sepsis he explained: 

"This is a serious illness that can cause widespread systemic infection, septic shock, and even gangrene, depending on how fast it progresses and when it's diagnosed.
"Amputation may become the only treatment. Why not avoid all that trouble and just stop kissing your dog seems like an easy fix to me," the TikToker added.

Now let's not just take one man's word for it, The Centre for Disease Control (CDC) in the U.S. backs this up, but it's important to note that it's a fairly rare occurrence: 

"Rarely, Capnocytophaga germs can spread to people through bites, scratches, or close contact from a dog or cat and may cause illness, including sepsis." their website states.

However, they explained it is typically those with a weakened immune system who are most vulnerable and likely to experience a worst-case scenario outcome like this. 

So is it really risky for everyone else?

Possibly not. However, maybe consider how many times your dog licks their own and other dog's bottoms and reconsider those kisses. 

 

Something Called 'FaceGym' Is Coming To Australia
NEXT STORY

Something Called 'FaceGym' Is Coming To Australia

Advertisement

Related Articles

Something Called 'FaceGym' Is Coming To Australia

Something Called 'FaceGym' Is Coming To Australia

Celebrity-favourite face "fitness" trend sweeping the U.S. and U.K. is about to arrive in Australia.
Brazilian Man Breaks World Record For Farthest Eyeball Pop

Brazilian Man Breaks World Record For Farthest Eyeball Pop

It’s a skill that makes your eyes water, but one that has landed a man from Brazil the Guinness World Record for farthest eyeball pop.
Exercising With A Friend Could Be The Key to Finding Fitness Motivation

Exercising With A Friend Could Be The Key to Finding Fitness Motivation

Want to kickstart a fitness regime? Well, researchers have found the best way to start exercising is with an active friend.
Man Fined $2,300 After Bystander Photographs Him Feeding A Dingo

Man Fined $2,300 After Bystander Photographs Him Feeding A Dingo

An Australian tourist has learned the hard way there is a large fine for getting up close and personal with dingoes.
Report Finds Australia's Covid-19 Response 'Failed' Vulnerable People

Report Finds Australia's Covid-19 Response 'Failed' Vulnerable People

A new report into Australia's response to Covid-19 found it failed the nation's vulnerable people and, in many cases, amounted to overreach.