Health Canada Recommends Citizens Limit Alcohol Consumption To Just Two Drinks Per Week

Canada has introduced new alcohol guidelines, which see drastic differences in the recommended amount of alcohol consumed.

Previous recommendations issued in 2011 had stated no more than 10 drinks per week for women, and 15 for men qualified as 'low-risk consumption'.

Now, The Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) called for a huge reduction in alcohol consumption.

They warn that what may seem to be moderate to low drinking still poses serious health risks.

CCSA reiterated in their recommendation that drinking could pose serious health risks such as cancer, strokes and heart disease.

Their report is based on nearly 6,000 peer-reviewed studies, drawing links between alcohol use and at least seven types of cancers.

Despite the vast body of evidence studying the dangers of alcohol, typically, people appear unaware or willing to overlook the risks.

"The main message from this new guidance is that any amount of alcohol is not good for your health," said Erin Hobin, a senior scientist with Public Health Ontario and a member of the panel that developed the guidelines.

"And if you drink, less is better." Hobin said.

The guidelines are a stark difference to other Western nations, including Australia.

Here in Australia, adults are advised, under Australia's national guidance published in 2020, to consume a maximum of 10 standard drinks a week to be considered low risk consumption.