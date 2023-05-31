The Project

Hawthorn Football Club Could Now Face Sanctions From AFL

The coaches at the centre of the Hawthorn racism scandal say they have been ‘vindicated’ after the AFL formally closed its investigation into claims of bullying and coercion of Indigenous players.

The AFL's investigation into the Hawthorn Football Clubs' treatment of Indigenous players from 2010-2016 has made no findings against Alastair Clarkson, Jason Burt and Chris Fagan.

However, the club could still face sanctions, including fines and the loss of draft picks after it failed to give Clarkson and the others a chance to reply. 

"The process whereby allegations were aired without anybody having the ability to respond to them has provided an environment where there has been many parties put in a hugely vulnerable situation," AFL CEO Gill McLachlan said.

It's being reported that some of the families at the centre of the case will take the coaches and club to the Human Rights Commission, with even talk of possible civil action.

Some Indigenous advocates are unconvinced that justice has been done.

"I sat in the room for the Sir Doug Nicholls round. The AFL continued to highlight how it must put an end to racism and must do better for First Nations people. A week later, they are terminating the investigation into racism," human rights activist and lawyer Nessa Turnbull-Roberts said of the findings.

"This is horrendous and unprofessional."

"The AFL must immediately reopen the investigation, and it must not be led by the perpetrators. It must be independent and willing to contribute on all accounts. Racism must always be called out. Stop protecting this violence."

