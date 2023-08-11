The Project

Hawaiian Fire Death Toll Jumps To 55 As Event Is Declared A ‘Major Disaster’

Hawaiian officials expect the current wildfires to be the state’s deadliest natural disaster in more than 60 years.

Currently, 55 people have died and thousands have been displaced as the fires continue to rage on Maui island. 

To date, the state’s worst natural disaster was a tsunami in 1960 that killed 61 people. 

Governor of Hawaii, Josh Green, told CNN the number of fatalities will almost certainly exceed that number. 

"It's very likely that our death totals will significantly exceed that,” said Green.

Green said around 1,000 people are still missing. 

US President Joe Biden has now declared the event a ‘major disaster’.

Biden has promised to send more help and supplies to the island, where in some instances essentials are starting to run short. 

"We've just approved a major disaster declaration of Hawaii,” said Biden.

“Which will get aid in the hands of people who desperately, desperately need help now.”

