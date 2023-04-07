Hawaii Considering Introducing A Tourism Fee To Help Cover The Cost Of Repairing The Island

Earlier this year, Hawaii Governor Josh Green said, "All I want to do, honestly, is to make travellers accountable and have the capacity to help pay for the impact that they have.’’

"We get between nine and 10 million visitors a year, [but] we only have 1.4 million people living here.

"Those 10 million travellers should be helping us sustain our environment."

Hawaiian politicians are currently considering the legislation that would require tourists to pay for a yearlong license to visit the state's parks and trails but has not yet decided how much it would cost.

Green has previously campaigned to have all tourists pay a $US50 ($74.65) fee to enter the state.