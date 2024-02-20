Hawaii Considering $25 Climate Tax For Tourists

The flat-fee would go towards disaster prevention, as well as establishing green infrastructure and restoration of the island states coral reefs.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, Hawaii hosted more than 9.5 million visitors last year, and is still recovering from last year's disastrous Lahaina wildfires, which left over 100 people dead.

"It's a very small price to pay to preserve paradise," Hawaii Governor Josh Green told The Wall Street Journal.

Governor Green explained that a $25, which would be charged at the time of check-in at a hotel or short-term rental, could raise $68 million for the state annually.

Hawaii would then use the money to protect the state's natural resources and prevent future wildfires.

Similar climate tourist taxes are already in place in Greece and New Zealand, and range from $1 to $100.