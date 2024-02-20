The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Hawaii Considering $25 Climate Tax For Tourists

Hawaii Considering $25 Climate Tax For Tourists

Travellers heading to Hawaii may soon be hit with a $US25 fee, as lawmakers look to address the ongoing environmental impact of tourism.

The flat-fee would go towards disaster prevention, as well as establishing green infrastructure and restoration of the island states coral reefs. 

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, Hawaii hosted more than 9.5 million visitors last year, and is still recovering from last year's disastrous Lahaina wildfires, which left over 100 people dead. 

"It's a very small price to pay to preserve paradise," Hawaii Governor Josh Green told The Wall Street Journal.

Governor Green explained that a $25, which would be charged at the time of check-in at a hotel or short-term rental, could raise $68 million for the state annually.

Hawaii would then use the money to protect the state's natural resources and prevent future wildfires. 

Similar climate tourist taxes are already in place in Greece and New Zealand, and range from $1 to $100. 

Khloe Kardashian Slammed After Potentially Editing Photo Of Her Cat
NEXT STORY

Khloe Kardashian Slammed After Potentially Editing Photo Of Her Cat

Advertisement

Related Articles

Khloe Kardashian Slammed After Potentially Editing Photo Of Her Cat

Khloe Kardashian Slammed After Potentially Editing Photo Of Her Cat

Khloe Kardashian has been accused of FaceTuning photos of her Russian blue cat after she posted pictures on her Instagram for Valentine's Day.
Vanessa Williams To Play Miranda Priestly In West End Musical 'The Devil Wears Prada'

Vanessa Williams To Play Miranda Priestly In West End Musical 'The Devil Wears Prada'

Few people can reprise the terrifying editor-in-chief in 'The Devil Wears Prada' made famous by Meryl Streep.
Radio Host Slams Swifties Attending More Than One Show

Radio Host Slams Swifties Attending More Than One Show

A radio host has slammed the Swifties attending more than one Taylor Swift show on the Aussie leg of the Eras tour, branding them the "biggest flogs in the world."
ANZ Has Huge Legal Win For Its Proposed $4.9 Billion Takeover Of Suncorp

ANZ Has Huge Legal Win For Its Proposed $4.9 Billion Takeover Of Suncorp

ANZ has had a huge legal win as it continues with its mission for a $4.9 billion acquisition of Suncorp’s banking arm.
AFL Player Mason Cox Offers AFL Tickets To People Sat Behind Him At Taylor Swift Concert Because He Blocked Their View

AFL Player Mason Cox Offers AFL Tickets To People Sat Behind Him At Taylor Swift Concert Because He Blocked Their View

AFL player Mason Cox is usually a star on the field at the MCG, but he was left feeling guilty after seeing Taylor Swift perform during her Eras Tour.