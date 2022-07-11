Having More Dogs In Your Suburb Can Help Reduce Crime

A new study conducted by the Ohio State University has found that suburbs, or neighbourhoods if you’re in America, that have higher dog ownership tend to experience fewer crimes.

Lead author of the study, Nicolo Pinchak, said the results suggested that people walking their dogs puts more “eyes on the street”, discouraging potential break-in and burglaries.

“People walking their dogs are essentially patrolling their neighbourhoods,” Pinchak said.

“They see when things are not right and when there are suspect outsiders in the area. It can be a crime deterrent.

“When people are out walking their dogs, they have conversations; they pet each other’s dogs. Sometimes they know the dog’s name and not even the owners. They learn what’s going on and can spot potential problems.”

As an owner of a dog who barks at anything vaguely near the house, it would be tough for someone to sneak up unnoticed.

Glenn Rogers, a dog trainer with 26 years of police experience in New Jersey, told Fox & Friends Weekend that he was not surprised by the study’s findings.

“What’s involved is the people who are walking their dogs in the neighbourhood,” Rogers said.

“When you’ve got a dog, you might be taking the same walk for 15 years.

“They’re meeting their neighbours, and they’re getting to know their neighbours and getting to see what’s normal in the neighbourhood if they do it every day.”

Most dogs have “a natural instinct to protect. [Dogs] have the mind of the wolf, which is to protect the pack,” Rogers noted.