The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Having More Dogs In Your Suburb Can Help Reduce Crime

Having More Dogs In Your Suburb Can Help Reduce Crime

More dogs walking around in your street will often help keep crime lower, according to a new study.

A new study conducted by the Ohio State University has found that suburbs, or neighbourhoods if you’re in America, that have higher dog ownership tend to experience fewer crimes.  

  

Lead author of the study, Nicolo Pinchak, said the results suggested that people walking their dogs puts more “eyes on the street”, discouraging potential break-in and burglaries.  

  

“People walking their dogs are essentially patrolling their neighbourhoods,” Pinchak said.  

  

“They see when things are not right and when there are suspect outsiders in the area. It can be a crime deterrent.  

  

“When people are out walking their dogs, they have conversations; they pet each other’s dogs. Sometimes they know the dog’s name and not even the owners. They learn what’s going on and can spot potential problems.”  

  

As an owner of a dog who barks at anything vaguely near the house, it would be tough for someone to sneak up unnoticed.  

  

Glenn Rogers, a dog trainer with 26 years of police experience in New Jersey, told Fox & Friends Weekend that he was not surprised by the study’s findings.  

  

“What’s involved is the people who are walking their dogs in the neighbourhood,” Rogers said.  

  

“When you’ve got a dog, you might be taking the same walk for 15 years.  

  

“They’re meeting their neighbours, and they’re getting to know their neighbours and getting to see what’s normal in the neighbourhood if they do it every day.”  

  

Most dogs have “a natural instinct to protect. [Dogs] have the mind of the wolf, which is to protect the pack,” Rogers noted.

Statement From Uber On 'The Uber Files'
NEXT STORY

Statement From Uber On 'The Uber Files'

Advertisement

Related Articles

Statement From Uber On 'The Uber Files'

Statement From Uber On 'The Uber Files'

Statement From Uber On 'The Uber Files'
Pregnant Woman Owns Police Officer In Texas After They Pulled Her Up For Driving In Carpool Lane

Pregnant Woman Owns Police Officer In Texas After They Pulled Her Up For Driving In Carpool Lane

A Texan woman says she was merely highlighting the state's contradictory laws in light of Roe v Wade; is an unborn child considered a living person or not?
Prince George Draws Eyes At Wimbledon Final As He Got A Little Bit Too Warm In His Suit

Prince George Draws Eyes At Wimbledon Final As He Got A Little Bit Too Warm In His Suit

Everyone thinks they want to become a king until they’re an 8-year-old in a suit on a warm day.
Some Frequent Flyers Reckon Plane Meals Should Be Ditched

Some Frequent Flyers Reckon Plane Meals Should Be Ditched

Some say plane food should be ditched – others like myself aren't so sure.
Adding More Salt To Food Can Shave Years Off Your Life, Research Says

Adding More Salt To Food Can Shave Years Off Your Life, Research Says

A study of 500,000 Brits reveals a link to an earlier death for those who add extra salt to their meals.